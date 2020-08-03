Image Source : KU Kashmir University postpones MBBS examinations after students' protest

The Kashmir University on Monday announced that the MBBS examinations will be postponed till further notice. According to the varsity, the fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately, later.

"It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the MBBS examinations (Regular/Supplementary) for which dates have been already issued by the University of Kashmir have been postponed till further notice," the notification stated.

Meanwhile, the students of Jammu University told indiatvnews.com that there will be a meeting regarding the postponement of exams on Tuesday.

MBBS students from both the University of Kashmir and the University of Jammu were demanding that the examinations should be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the students, the examination in Jammu and Kashmir Universities are scheduled from August 10.

