JoSAA Counselling 2021 schedule released: Check important details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JoSAA released the notification on counselling process 2021 at the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule for the counselling process 2021 on October 12 (Tuesday) for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technolgy (IIT) and National Institutes of Technology (NIT). The counselling process will start with round 1 of registrations from October 16. Candidates can check all the details from the official website of JoSAA-- josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2021 Counselling will start after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2021 result.

According to the official notice, it is mandatory for all candidates to register for the Counselling on the official website of JoSAA followed by the seat locking. All the candidates will be provided with a particular date and time to complete the admission process.

Candidates are informed that in case they are called to the campus for physical verification or any other purposes, they must comply with it and report at the Institute. However, this will be done only after Round 6 of counselling is completed.

Candidates are informed that Round 6 of Counselling will be the final round for admissions to IIT, NIT. After this, no counselling round will take place. Candidates must register themselves initially because without that they cannot appear for the counselling round for admissions. They are also advised to make a note of this timeline by JoSAA.

Check the complete schedule here.

READ MORE| IIT JAM 2022 application deadline extended: How to apply, eligibility, direct link

READ MORE| JEE Advanced 2021 answer key released: Direct link, how to download

Latest Education News