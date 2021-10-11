IIT JAM 2022 application deadline extended: How to apply, eligibility, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IIT Roorkee has extended the last date to apply for the JAM 2022 exam.

IIT JAM 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the last date to submit an application for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. The last date to apply for the IIT JAM exam 2022 has now been shifted to October 14, previously, the application deadline was October 11. Candidates can apply online for the IIT JAM 2022 from the official website of JAM-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

JAM conducted for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree programmes at IIT and for Integrated PhD programmes at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The Entrance exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022, and admit cards will be issued on January 4. JAM 2022 will be held for seven papers – Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at-- jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the link to apply for IIT JAM 2022 available on the homepage Complete the registration for IIT JAM using the required details Login to complete the application form. Upload the requisite documents and make the fee payment Submit the IIT JAM 2022 form and save a copy of the application for future use.

IIT JAM 2022: Eligibility criteria

To appear in the IIT JAM exam, candidates just need to pass the qualifying examination. There is no minimum marks requirement. Earlier, the minimum qualifying mark was 55 per cent or 5.5 CGPA.

“The candidates must pass the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a mark sheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” an official statement said.

