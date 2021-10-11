ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration with late fee opens. Check direct link, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICAI CA December exam 2021 registration window with late fee has been opened.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the application process for the Chartered Account (CA) December exam 2021 with late fees. The application portal has been reopened for December 2021 final, intermediate IPC, foundation, and post-qualification courses. Candidates can apply for the exam from the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

The registration process for ICAI CA Exam 2021 began at 12 am on October 11 and will end on October 12 at 11:59 pm. Candidates who are applying for the ICAI CA December exam now will have to submit a late application fee of Rs. 600.

ICAI CA Exam 2021 schedule was released in August. The ICAI CA exam will begin on December 5 and will end on December 20. The admit cards will be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ICAI CA December exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ICAI-- icai.org. Click on the ‘Examination’ option available on the home page. Or click on the direct link to the examination portal - ICAI CA Exam 2021 (December) Registration. Enter login ID and password to log in into ‘Candidate’s Portal’. Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the late application fee. Click on submit and take a print of the submitted application form for any future reference.

READ MORE| ICAI CA Exam 2021: Correction window opens; direct link, how to make changes

READ MORE| ICAI CA July Inter 2021: Result DECLARED, Arjun Mehra tops with 84.25%

Latest Education News