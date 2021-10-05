ICAI CA Exam 2021: Correction window opens; direct link, how to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA exam 2021 correction window is open for candidates to make corrections in their application forms.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the correction window to make changes in the CA December exam application form. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CA exam 2021 can make changes in their applications from the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates can make changes in their application form by logging into their accounts. The ICAI CA exam 2021 correction window will end on October 10.

ICAI CA December 2021: How to make changes

Visit the ICAI CA official website -- icaiexam.icai.org Click on the ICAI CA Login link provided Enter the Login credentials and open the application form Make changes in the application form Review the correction made Click on the final submission tab.

