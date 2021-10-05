AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download AP ECET Rank Card 2021 now

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) rank card has been released. The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check and download the rank card on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The ECET result was earlier declared on October 1.

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on the 'AP ECET Rank Card 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth AP ECET rank card will appear on the screen Download AP ECET rank card, take a printout for further reference.

The ECET exam was held on September 19 for admission to 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2021-22. For details on AP ECET exam, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

