AP ECET Result 2021 declared, here's direct link

AP ECET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) result has been announced. The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The ECET exam was held on September 19.

AP ECET Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on the 'AP ECET Result 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth AP ECET result will appear on the screen Download AP ECET result, take a printout for further reference.

The ECET exam is being held for admission to 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the result of ICET exam has also been released. A total of 38,000 students appeared in the ICET exam, of which, over 90 per cent of students have qualified. The result is available to download at sche.ap.gov.in.

