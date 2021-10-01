Friday, October 01, 2021
     
AP ECET Result 2021 declared, here's direct link

The candidates who appeared in the ECET exam, can check result at sche.ap.gov.in

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2021 17:47 IST
AP ECET result
Check AP ECET result at sche.ap.gov.in 

AP ECET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) result has been announced. The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.   

The ECET exam was held on September 19. 

AP ECET Result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in 
  2. Click on the 'AP ECET Result 2021' link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth 
  4. AP ECET result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download AP ECET result, take a printout for further reference. 

The ECET exam is being held for admission to 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2021-22.  

Meanwhile, the result of ICET exam has also been released. A total of 38,000 students appeared in the ICET exam, of which, over 90 per cent of students have qualified. The result is available to download at sche.ap.gov.in.  

