AP ICET Result 2021 declared, how to check

AP ICET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE declared the result of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 on Friday (October 1). The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

A total of 38,000 students appeared in the ICET exam, of which, over 90 per cent of students have qualified in the entrance exam. The ICET exam was held on September 17 and 18 in the state.

AP ICET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on the 'AP ICET Result 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, date of birth AP ICET result will appear on the screen Download AP ICET result, take a printout for further reference.

AP ICET exam is conducted to give admissions to candidates in the first-year Masters of Business Administration, MBA and Masters of Computer Application, MCA courses for the academic year 2021-22.

