Pakistan hockey chief resigns after banning captain for 2 years: Know everything about controversy

Lahore:

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti resigned from his position, but not before banning the national team's captain, Ammad Butt, following the hotel payment fiasco. For the unversed, the Pakistan squad was left stranded in Sydney during the Australia tour for close to 14 hours and were also forced to wash dishes as they had to take care of their daily chores.

Butt had lashed out at the PHF while revealing that the players had to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before the match during their tour. He also informed the reporters that there was no advance payment made when they reached the hotel in Sydney and had to walk around the streets before their stay was arranged.

On expected lines, Pakistan team's performance was affected and they ended up losing all their matches on the Australia tour, including games against Germany. Tariq Bugti was not happy with the Pakistan captain for criticising PHF openly and as a result, banned him two years, before resigning from his position.

Bugti urges PM and Field Marshal to conduct an inquiry into the incident

Tariq Bugti confirmed that he has sent his resignation to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "I have sent my resignation letter to the PM, but I urge him and Field Marshal Asim Munir to conduct an impartial inquiry into the whole incident which took place in Australia during the FIH Pro League," he said.

Pakistan Hockey coach blames players for the loss

Meanwhile, Pakistan's hockey coach has continued the blame game while also offering to resign. He has held the players responsible for their losses on the Australia tour while claiming that some of the players, including Butt, used foul language against their teammates, which eventually affected the team's performance on the tour.

After a disastrous Australia tour, Pakistan are scheduled to head to Egypt in four months time for the final World Cup qualifying tournament.

