Italy bow out of T20 World Cup with better six-hitting show that Pakistan and Australia

Italy lost to the West Indies today in their final group stage game as they couldn't chase down the target of 166 runs. They featured in the T20 World Cup for the first time and have bowed out of the tournament with one win in four matches. However, they impressed many with their performance as Italy, at one stage, were in the hunt to beat England in the 203-run chase. Moreover, their six-hitting prowess impressed many the most as they were much better than teams like Pakistan and Australia in the group stage.

The Italian cricket team finished the T20 World Cup with 34 sixes in four matches, the fourth most among 20 teams in the group stage so far. India are on top of this list with 40 sixes followed by England and West Indies who have hit 36 sixes each. Surprisingly, even the USA managed to hit more sixes than the other 15 teams in the tournament.

Most sixes in T20 World Cup so far (till end of WI vs ITA game)

India - 40 sixes

England - 36 sixes

West Indies - 36 sixes

Italy - 34 sixes

USA - 33 sixes

On the other hand, Pakistan managed to hit 28 sixes in four group stage matches. Australia have smacked only 14 sixes so far in three matches and have already been knocked out of the T20 World Cup with their game against Oman scheduled to take place on Friday.

Italy captain Harry Manenti proud of his team

After their final game against the West Indies, Italy captain Harry Manenti was happy that they were able to impress in their maiden outing at the T20 World Cup. He was happy that Italy pushed strong teams like England during the tournament. "I'm really proud of the whole group. There's been different stages in the tournament where the boys have been able to stand up and show their skill sets. I'm proud of us as a captain, and there are other boys who have stepped up at really good times and shown the world what they can do.

"I think our ability to stay in a fight for a long period of time, especially when good cricketers and good players like England and West Indies are able to take a few boundaries down and build some real momentum and for us to bring it back at certain stages in those last two games have been exciting for us. We probably haven't nailed a full game of cricket yet, which, you know, yes, we were good in the ball, we could have been slightly better," Manenti said.

