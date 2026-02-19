Sunil Gavaskar predicts one surprising change in India's playing XI for T20 WC Super 8 clash vs South Africa

Ahmedabad :

India defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs to end the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 on a high. They will now face South Africa in their opening Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 22). The men in blue made a couple of changes to their line-up for the previous clash while resting Axar Patel but will they bring him back into the playing XI on Sunday? Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has predicted only one change in India's XI vs South Africa.

But according to him, India might leave out Arshdeep Singh which is surprising as the left-arm seamer has fared decently so far in the mega event. Washington Sundar made it to the XI for the first time in the World Cup for the game against the Dutch on Wednesday and Gavaskar feels Sundar might retain his position despite not picking up a wicket while conceding 36 runs in his four overs.

He also reckoned that Kuldeep Yadav will remain out of contention as there is not much help for spinners in Ahmedabad.

"I feel Axar Patel will definitely come back to the playing XI for the Super 8 games. Now, whether he comes in place of Arshdeep Singh, we will have to wait and see. Whether Washington keeps his place is another aspect we don't know. My feeling is that Washington will probably keep his place. On a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on a pitch with hardly any turn, the team management might not go with Kuldeep Yadav.

"Kuldeep also did not play too many matches against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. My feeling is that Washington Sundar, being able to bat at number eight and hit the ball, gives him an advantage. So I feel only the return of Axar Patel in place of Arshdeep Singh will be the change," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

Gavaskar's suggestion to Abhishek Sharma

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar also had a wrod of advice for Abhishek Sharma who has registered three ducks in as many matches so far in the T20 World Cup. "Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing. With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle.

"He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn’t force himself to play the big shots across the line. Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don't matter. He can make up for them later," Gavaskar added.

