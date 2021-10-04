Monday, October 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: Check release date and time

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: Check release date and time

The candidates can raise objections on answer key till October 11. JEE Advanced result will be released on October 15 

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2021 19:11 IST
JEE Advanced Answer Key
Image Source : FILE

The candidates can raise objections on answer key till October 11

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced official answer key will be released on Sunday (October 10). The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, once released. The answer key will contain answers to all the questions asked in papers 1 and 2.  

The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on answer key, they can do so by paying processing fees per question challenged until October 11.  

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021: How to check answer key 

  1. Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in 
  2. Click on download 'JEE Advanced 2021' answer key link 
  3. A pdf with JEE Advanced answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The JEE Advanced 2021 papers 1 and 2 were conducted on Sunday (October 3) by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. A total of 2,50,000 candidates were shortlisted from the JEE Mains to appear for the JEE Advanced. 

JEE Advanced result will be released on October 15.  

READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2021: Unofficial answer key, Important details here 

READ MORE| JEE Advanced 2021: Paper 1 analysis, students' reaction here 

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News