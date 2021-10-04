JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The candidates can raise objections on answer key till October 11

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced official answer key will be released on Sunday (October 10). The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, once released. The answer key will contain answers to all the questions asked in papers 1 and 2.

The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on answer key, they can do so by paying processing fees per question challenged until October 11.

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021: How to check answer key

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on download 'JEE Advanced 2021' answer key link A pdf with JEE Advanced answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The JEE Advanced 2021 papers 1 and 2 were conducted on Sunday (October 3) by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. A total of 2,50,000 candidates were shortlisted from the JEE Mains to appear for the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced result will be released on October 15.

