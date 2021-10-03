JEE Advanced 2021: Paper 1 analysis, students' reaction here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check here the analysis of JEE Advanced paper 1.

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 conducted on Sunday (October 1) concluded at 12 pm. The JEE Advanced 2021 Paper-1 was held between 9 am till 12 pm. The exam was conducted adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and students were screened before they entered the centre. The JEE Advanced 2021 Paper-2 is scheduled between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Check below the complete analysis of paper 1.

JEE Advanced (Paper-1) Morning Session: 9:00 am -12:00 noon: Analysis

Total Marks of Paper 1 was 180& Duration: 3 hrs The Paper had (57) questions with 19 questions in each subject. Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The maximum marks for each Part were 60. In each part, there are Four sections- Section 1(Max. marks-12), Section 2 (Max. Marks-12), Section 3 (Max. marks-24) and Section 4 (Max. marks-12)

Section 1 had four questions with four options in each in which only one of the four options was correct.

Marking scheme:

Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct,

Zero Marks: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Section 2 had six questions - this section had three paragraphs. Based on each paragraph, there are two numerical value questions with answers correct to 2 decimal digits. There was option to put minus sign as well.

Marking scheme:

Full marks: +2 for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0 in all other cases

Section 3 had six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.

Marking scheme:

Full marks: +4 If only (all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but only three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -2 in all other cases

Section 4 has three questions- with integer type answers, the answer of which was a positive number only.

Marking scheme:

Full marks: +4for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0in all other cases

JEE Advanced 2021: Students' reaction

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy.

Some students have reported Physics was Easy to Moderate, Chemistry was Moderate but Maths relatively difficult.

Chemistry was a balanced section with questions covering chapters of the 11th and 12th classes equally. Inorganic Chemistry questions were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Titration, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics (Kinetic Theory Gases). In Organic Chemistry, questions are mostly asked from Amines, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds.

Physics has questions mostly from Class 11. Some Tough questions were asked from Chapters of Current Electricity, Optics, Rotation and Modern Physics. Overall, this section was easier compared to the other two subjects as per students.

Mathematics was tricky and difficult as per students. There were2 questions from Matrices and Determinants. There were questions from Functions, Continuity, and Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers,3-D Geometry. Some Tricky questions were asked from Circle and Parabola in Coordinate Geometry. A tricky question from Trigonometry was also asked. Students felt this section was the Toughest with more weightage given to Class XI chapters.

No mistakes reported till now as the complete paper is yet to be analysed.

The total number of questions in Paper-1 was 57as compared to 54 last year.

Total Marks of Paper-1 has also changed to 180 as compared to 198 last year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save, and next to proceed further.

Scribble Pads were given to students during the exam for rough work and were taken back after the Exam.

Article by FIITJEE Noida head Ramesh Batlish.

READ| JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Exam today; documents to carry, important guidelines here

ALSO READ| NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 registration window opens: Direct link, how to apply

Latest Education News