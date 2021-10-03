NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 registration window opens: Direct link, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration has been opened.

NEET UG 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) phase 2 registration started on Friday (October 1). Aspirants can register for the NEET UG exam 2021 phase 2 from the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for NEET phase 2 registration is October 10.

A statement by the National Testing Agency (NTA) says, “All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online shall fill up the second set of information of the application form of NEET (UG) - 2021." Candidates can also edit certain fields of the first phase during the period, including— Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for classes 10, 12.

Candidates must note that only those, who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online will be able to fill up the second set of information of the Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021.

NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in Click on the registration option, the link is given on the home page On the next page, fill in all your details correctly Save and download the registration form.

NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 registration: Required details

Place of residence

Mode of preparation

Educational details of classes 10, 11

Details of parents income

READ| ABVP launches 150 helpline numbers to assist students in DU admission process

ALSO READ| Educationists question board evaluation system after 8 DU colleges declare 100% Cut-Offs

Latest Education News