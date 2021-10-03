Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
  JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Exam today; documents to carry, important guidelines here
JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Exam today; documents to carry, important guidelines here

JEE Advanced 2021 has been started today. Check all the latest updates regarding the exam here.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2021 10:35 IST
JEE Advanced 2021 has been started today. 

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 is being conducted on Sunday (October 3) by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The engineering entrance exam is being conducted in two shifts--- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first shift exam has already been started. The total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers. 

It is mandatory for candidates to carry important documents to the examination centre. Candidates' admit cards carry a list of all the required documents. They must follow all the Covid-related instructions, exam day guidelines announced by the exam conducting authorities. JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to candidates in top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

Live updates :JEE Advanced 2021 exam today LIVE: Check all latest updates here

  • Oct 03, 2021 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: Dress code

    Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2021 must wear simple clothing. They should avoid full sleeve shirts, shoes, or closed sandals. Wearing any kind of Jewellery including taveez or locket etc is also not allowed. 

  • Oct 03, 2021 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: Prohibited items

    It is to be noted that candidates can not carry any electronic devices to the JEE Advanced 2021 exam centre such as-- mobile phones, smartwatches, health bands, smartphones, electronic pens, calculators, health and other gadgets to the exam hall. Slide rule, log table/book, any study material, abacus, geometry box/pouch/pencil box or scale.

