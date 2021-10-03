JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Exam today; documents to carry, important guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2021 has been started today.

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 is being conducted on Sunday (October 3) by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The engineering entrance exam is being conducted in two shifts--- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first shift exam has already been started. The total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry important documents to the examination centre. Candidates' admit cards carry a list of all the required documents. They must follow all the Covid-related instructions, exam day guidelines announced by the exam conducting authorities. JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to candidates in top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

READ| JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow: 10 important exam day tips for best result

Latest Education News