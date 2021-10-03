JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 2 analysis: Moderate to tough, says expert; students' reaction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Advanced 2021 ended today. Check here the analysis for paper 2 by experts.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 ends on Sunday (October 3). The engineering entrance exam consists of two papers --- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2021 paper 2 consisted of a total of 57 questions with 19 questions in each subject. The Paper had three parts - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The maximum mark for each part was 60.

JEE Advanced 2021: Section-wise marking

Section 1(Max. marks- 24)

Section 2(Max. Marks- 12)

Section 3(Max. marks- 12)

Section 4(Max. marks-12)

Section 1 had six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but only three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -2 in all other cases

Section 2 had six questions - This section contained three paragraphs. Based on each paragraph, there are two numerical value questions with answers correct to 2 decimal digits. There was an option to put minus sign as well.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +2 for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0in all other cases

Section 3 had four questions with four options of which only one of the four options was correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 if option chosen is correct

Zero Marks: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 in all other cases

Section 4 had three questions- with integer type answers, the answer of which was a positive number only.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0 in all other cases

JEE Advanced 2021: Students' reaction

Students found the overall level of paper to be moderately tough .

. Paper-2 was lengthy and tougher compared to paper-1 held in the 1st Shift.

compared to paper-1 held in the 1st Shift. Chemistry was easy to moderate , Physics was moderate and Mathematics was moderate to tough .

was , was and was . Chemistry (Easy to Moderate). Questions from Inorganic and Organic Chemistry had weightage. In Physical Chemistry, there were questions from Liquid Solutions, Mole Concept and Electrochemistry. More weightage is given to chapters of Class 12. Organic Chemistry was well distributed. No direct questions in Inorganic Chemistry like Paper-1.

(Easy to Moderate). Questions from Inorganic and Organic Chemistry had weightage. In Physical Chemistry, there were questions from Liquid Solutions, Mole Concept and Electrochemistry. More weightage is given to chapters of Class 12. Organic Chemistry was well distributed. No direct questions in Inorganic Chemistry like Paper-1. Physics (Moderate) There were more concept-based and covered all chapters. Students reported this section to be moderate. Questions were asked from Chapters of Fluids, Ray Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, Current Electricity, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics. Mixed concepts questions took more time.

(Moderate) There were more concept-based and covered all chapters. Students reported this section to be moderate. Questions were asked from Chapters of Fluids, Ray Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, Current Electricity, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics. Mixed concepts questions took more time. Mathematics (Moderately Tough), there were more questions from Calculus and Coordinate Geometry. Questions were asked from Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral. In Co-ordinate Geometry, there were questions from Circle, Parabola and Ellipse. In Algebra, there were questions from Permutation and Combination, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, One question of Solution of Triangle in Trigonometry. Questions had lengthy calculations.

Article by Ramesh Batlish, Noida FIITJEE Head

