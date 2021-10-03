JEE Advanced 2021: Unofficial answer key, Important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Advanced 2021 unofficial answer key will be released shortly by various coaching centers.

JEE Advanced 2021: As the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced concludes, many coaching centres will release the unofficial answer key of JEE Advanced papers 1 and 2 soon for candidates to analyse their answers. The JEE Advanced official answer key 2021 will be released at the website of JEE -- jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2021 unofficial answer key will contain answers to all the questions asked in Paper 1 and Paper 2, solved by the coaching centre staff, and can be used to calculate probable scores in the IIT admission test.

The JEE Advanced 2021 papers 1 and 2 were conducted on Sunday (October 3) by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively. A total of 2,50,000 candidates were shortlisted from the JEE Mains to appear for the JEE Advanced.

IIT Kharagpur will release the response sheet on October 5, at 5 pm and the official answer key will be released on October 10, at 10 am. Candidates will be able to submit objections until October 11, and the result of the exam will be released on October 15.

Top 5 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur

Candidates can check the complete analysis for JEE Advanced 2021 paper 1 here.

