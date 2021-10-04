TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Round 1 registration starts today, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS PGECET round 1 counselling 2021 has been started today. The last day to apply is October 18.

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for round 1 counselling on Monday (October 4). According to the schedule released by the authorities, the last date for document verification and online fee payment is October 18. Candidates can check the TS PGECET 2021 from the official website-- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1200 and for SC and ST candidates it is Rs 600. Candidates will also have to upload all the scanned copies of the original certificate within the stipulated timeline.

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: How to register

Go to the official website of TS PGECET 2021 admissions— pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for Certificate Verification’ link To login, enter GATE, GPAT or TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket number and rank. Feed-in the details and upload the scanned copy of the original documents. Pay the fees online and click on the ‘submit' button.

