ICAI CA July Inter 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result likely to be out today, direct link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants (CA) July intermediate result 2021 is expected to be released on Sunday (September 19). Candidates can check their ICAI CA July Result 2021 from the official website of ICAI-- icai.org. The ICAI CA examination consists of 4 subjects in each group and all the candidates are needed to score an aggregate of 50 per cent with an individual score of a minimum of 40 per cent in each subject.

