Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. ICAI CA July Inter 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result likely to be out today, direct link here
Live now

ICAI CA July Inter 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result likely to be out today, direct link here

ICAI CA July Inter Result 2021 is expected to be released on Sunday at the official website-- icai.org. 

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 10:23 IST
ICAI CA
Image Source : FILE

ICAI CA July Inter Result 2021 is expected to be released on Sunday at the official website-- icai.org. 

The  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants (CA) July intermediate result 2021 is expected to be released on Sunday (September 19). Candidates can check their ICAI CA July Result 2021 from the official website of ICAI-- icai.org. The ICAI CA examination consists of 4 subjects in each group and all the candidates are needed to score an aggregate of 50 per cent with an individual score of a minimum of 40 per cent in each subject. 

READ| ICAI CA intermediate exam result 2021: Check release date and time

ALSO READ| ICAI CA Intermediate Result for January Exam announced. Get direct link to check result

Latest Education News

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News