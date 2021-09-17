ICAI CA intermediate exam result 2021: Check release date and time

Follow us on Check CA intermediate result 2021 date and time

CA intermediate result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date and time for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July intermediate examination. As per the official notification, CA result will be announced on September 19 or 20, candidates can check result at icai.org.

“Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021” ICAI tweeted.

The CA exam result will be available on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

CA intermediate result 2021: How to check

Visit official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in Click on the link for CA Inter Result 2021 Enter your exam roll number and other details Verify all the details and submit them on the website Download CA scorecard, take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, CA July exam result was announced on September 13. Only 1.5 per cent of students managed to clear CA final exam this year in both old and new courses. In the new course, Nandini Agrawal topped the exam followed by Sakhshi Airan and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakuma. Mangaluru’s Ruth Clare Dsilva topped the merit list in the old course followed by Malavika R Krishnan (AIR 2).

READ MORE | Bother-sister in CA Final merit list: 'We prepared together, achieved,' says topper Nandini Agrawal

ALSO READ | ICAI CA final topper Ruth Dsilva shares success strategy, credits organised preparation

Latest Education News