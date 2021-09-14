ICAI CA final topper Ruth Dsilva shares success strategy, credits organised preparation

Follow us on Meet CA topper Ruth Clare Dsilva

ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result: In her third attempt, Mangaluru’s Ruth Clare Dsilva has topped the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination (Old course) merit list. Ruth secured 472 marks (59 per cent), while Malavika R Krishnan bagged second spot with 446 marks (55.75 per cent).

Ruth credited her organised preparation strategy after she failed in two previous attempts. "I studied six hours daily for the CA exam, taking help of both online and offline materials. I followed YouTube lectures by Atul and Ajay Agarwal among others, edtech platforms and books - CA Vikas Oswal’s book for Audit, CA Bhawar Borana’s book for direct tax, and Yogender Bangar’s book for indirect tax," she said.

Regarding CA exam preparation during COVID-19, Ruth said that though the pandemic did not hamper her preparations, but the uncertainty and deferment of CA exam dates added to the mental stress. "I relied on self-study for my preparation, so pandemic hardly put any impact on my preparation. It actually helped me to concentrate more on to my preparation, with hardly any space for outdoor activities," she said.

The CA paper this year was moderately difficult, according to Ruth Dsilva. "The theory portions are quite tough, which practical sections are appeared to be easy. Papers like law, taxation are quite difficult," she said.

Though Ruth's uncle is a CA by profession, but her choice to be into this profession was self-motivated. "Cracking CA is the first step, but to get established is a long battle. I will now focus on my career ahead," she said.

Ruth also has UPSC Civil Services in mind, but the age restrictions in the recruitment exam is an obstacle for her. "I am already 25, and will take another two to three years to get established in my profession. After that, if I tried for the civil service exam, I will have fewer attempts left as the maximum age relaxation is 32," she explained.

For the aspirants, she suggests three keys to success, "Consistency in preparation, revise previous year papers and mock test." Ruth attempted only one mock test before the CA exam, but she revised last year's papers thoroughly.

Only 1.5 per cent of students managed to clear CA final exam this year in both old and new course, the result was announced on Monday (September 13). In the new course, Nandini Agrawal secured rank 1, followed by Sakhshi Airan (rank 2) and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakuma (rank 3).

READ MORE | Direct link, websites to check ICAI CA July exam result

ALSO READ | JEE Main Result 2021 when? Here's what Education Ministry says

Latest Education News