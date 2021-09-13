ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result declared: Websites, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Check CA July exam result on the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result: The result of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination has been announced on Monday (September 13). The candidates can check the CA exam results on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI in its earlier notification mentioned, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 13th September 2021(evening)/ Tuesday the 14th September 2021."

ICAI CA final, foundation result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the ICAI official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in Click on 'CA exam 2021 result' link Select the exam- CA Final (Old)/ CA Final (New) Enter registration number/ PIN number/ roll number CA exam result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their request at the website icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN. no along with his/her roll number.

For details on CA July exam results, please visit the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

READ MORE | How to check ICAI CA July exam result

ALSO READ | NEET 2021: Tamil Nadu govt moves bill seeking exemption from medical entrance

Latest Education News