ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result today: How to check

ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result of Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination on Monday (September 13). Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI tweeted, "Best of luck to all CA Final and Foundation students for their result which should be declared by today evening."

Earlier, ICAI in its notification mentioned, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 13th September 2021(evening)/ Tuesday the 14th September 2021,” ICAI notification mentioned.

Once released, candidates can check the results on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA final, foundation result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the ICAI official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in Click on 'CA exam 2021 result' link Select the exam- CA Final (Old)/ CA Final (New) Enter registration number/ PIN number/ roll number CA exam result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their request at the website icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN. no along with his/her roll number.

