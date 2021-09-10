ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final and foundation examination results likely to be declared on Sep 13 or 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday informed announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13th September 2021 (evening)/Tuesday, and 14th September 2021.

The students can check their results once declared by visiting on the below mentioned websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination desirous of having results on therir e-mail addresses to register their request at the website icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candisate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN. no along with his/her roll number.

