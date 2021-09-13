NEET 2021: Tamil Nadu govt moves bill seeking exemption from medical entrance

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CM MK Stalin passed resolution seeking exemption from NEET exam today

NEET 2021: The Tamil Nadu government moved a resolution in the state Assembly on Monday (September 13) seeking exemption from NEET exam. CM MK Stalin urged the opposition parties (AIADMK) to extend their support to this resolution. "Today, I have presented the resolution against NEET. You (AIADMK) also brought this resolution. I urge opposition parties to extend their support to this resolution," news agency ANI quoted CM Stalin, as saying.

Meanwhile, AIADMK has assured the government to support the NEET resolution. Former Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami said, "Students didn't prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution."

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam here. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK govt on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide," AIADMK leader said.

Earlier, the Madras High court had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Tamil Nadu state general secretary of the BJP, K. Nagarajan, that constituting a committee to study the impact of NEET was against the Supreme Court directive. The first bench of the Madras HC comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that 'constituting a committee was well within the purview of the elected government and it does not amount to defiance'.

