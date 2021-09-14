Bother-sister in CA Final merit list: 'We prepared together, achieved,' says topper Nandini Agrawal

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Meet AIR (1) Nandini Agrawal and her brother AIR (18) Sachin Agrawal

ICAI CA July Exam 2021 Result: This brother and sister from Madhya Pradesh have a goal, to be a Chartered Accountant (CA), and they achieved it by preparing together. When CA exam result was announced on Monday (September 13), 19-year old Nandini Agrawal secured rank 1 with 614 marks, while her brother 21-year-old Sachin Agrawal bagged all India rank (AIR 18).

Since childhood, Nandini and her brother was studying together. According to Nandini, "I and my brother passed class 12 in 2017 from Victor Convent School. Following that, we set our focus on CA exam, and today we achieve our goal after year-long hard work and consistency in preparation."

Nandini and Sachin did not enroll in any private coaching institute to crack CA exam, one of the toughest. "We relied on ourselves for the CA preparation. We studied together every day for 8-9 hours, and the doubts are cleared on the discussion. We have home tutors and follow online exam preparation strategy and ICAI study materials," Nandini said.

CA exam was held between July 5 and 20, when the country was slowly recovering from Covid-19 second wave. Regarding exam preparation during Covid pandemic, Nandini said, "Our preparation did not hamper much as we both are self-studied. We did not also face any trouble in the exam centre, and proper arrangements are made for candidates."

Analysing the CA exam paper, Nandini reviewed the paper was balanced, while the theory portion is a bit difficult. "The theory portions have mostly difficult questions with sections like Law, Taxation quite difficult to crack."

For the future aspirants, Nandini suggested to prepare maintaining consistency. "We have made it in the first attempt, there are many who make it in third or fourth attempt. Consistency, patience, hard work, revision of last year's papers and attempting mock test according to me should be the preparation strategy for every CA aspirants," she said.

Nandini's father Naresh Chandra Gupta is a tax practitioner, while mother Dimple Gupta is a housewife. "There's no family pressure to be a CA, parents always motivated us. We always got the liberty to choose our goals," the CA topper said.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has also congratulated the sister-brother duo. "Congratulations to the star siblings of Morena, Madhya Pradesh! Well done Nandini Agrawal for topping the all-India CA final exam and her brother Sachin Agrawal for securing the 18th rank. Best of luck for a bright future to both of you," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Only 1.5 per cent of students managed to clear CA final exam this year in both old and new courses, the result was announced on Monday (September 13). In the new course, Sakhshi Airan secured (rank 2) and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakuma (rank 3). Mangaluru’s Ruth Clare Dsilva topped the merit list in the old course followed by Malavika R Krishnan (AIR 2).

