ICAI CA Intermediate Result for January Exam announced. Get direct link to check result

Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Intermediate Result for January Exam announced

ICAI CA Intermediate Result: The ICAI CA Intermediate result for both old and new courses will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check the results. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Earlier in the week, the institute published an official circular confirming that the CA Inter Result 2021 for IPCC students will be declared on March 26 or 27.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 online?

Step 1: Visit official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Link for CA Inter Result 2021.

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details.

Step 4: Verify all the details and submit them on the website.

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result - Direct link

