JEE Advanced 2021 answer key released: Direct link, how to download

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 provisional answer key has been released on the official website of JEE. Candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance exam can download the JEE Advanced answer key from jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can submit objections up to 5 pm on October 11. The final answer key, along with the JEE Advanced 2021 result, will be displayed on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the answer key link on the homepage or under the ‘Download’ section Enter login details, if required Submit to download the answer key.

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will not be allowed to raise objections to the final answer key. The authorities had earlier said that if a question in the exam is found to be incorrect, all candidates will be awarded full marks for that question.

The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet was released on October 5. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the response sheet.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download candidate's response

Visit the official site of IIT JEE- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the candidate’s response sheet available on the home page Enter the login details and click on submit Your responses displayed on the screen Check the responses and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

