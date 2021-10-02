JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow: 10 important exam day tips for best result

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled for October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 is going to be held on Sunday (October 3). The engineering entrance examination consists of two papers. Paper 1 will be held between 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be held between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. It is compulsory for the candidates to appear in both examinations.

JEE Advanced 2021: Exam day tips

Here are 10 important steps to follow on the date of the exam for a better result:

Ensure to have a sound sleep for 6 to 7 hours the night before the exam day. Reach the examination centre well in time and follow all the guidelines already released by IIT for JEE Advanced 2021. Remain focussed and Don’t discuss anything with friends outside the exam centre. Read all the instructions in the question paper carefully before starting to answer. Solve the paper in two rounds. In the first round, start with the subject as per your comfort level attempting all easier and moderate level questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject. Use the last 45 minutes to solve the remaining questions in the second attempt and those marked for review. Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing a solution. Go to the next question. Avoid guessing if you are not sure about the answer to a question with negative marks assigned to it. Attempt all questions which do not carry negative marks. Remember it is the relative performance that counts, so believe in yourself and give your best shot and you will ace JEE Advanced 2021.

Inputs from Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE Noida.

