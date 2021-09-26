JEE Advanced Exam 2021: Last minute 'tips and tricks' to clear exam with ease | Expert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Here are some tips to prepare better for the JEE Advanced 2021 by experts.

JEE Advanced Exam 2021: With JEE Advanced Exam 2021, scheduled, on October 3 aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to finish the last lap in their race to secure the most prestigious seat in the IITs. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease. As the stress level and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left.

JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multichoice type with either single correct answer or multi-correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective-type questions with single or multi-correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns.

The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correctly to two/three decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative markings. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to utilise the last one week before?

Revise important formulae and brush up on all important concepts in all three subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Take Mock Tests every alternate day keeping a check on your time taken on each question and devise a strategy for the exam day. To set your biological clock to take the mock tests in the actual timings of the JEE Exam. Revise from your own handwritten notes, as you will find it easier to grasp. Avoid studying any new chapters or refer new books in the last week. Do Test Analysis after every test taken so that you avoid committing the same mistakes. Most importantly take care of your health. You must remain mentally and physically fit for the exam day. Disconnect from social media to remain focused for your exam. Seek guidance from your subject teachers when required as this will boost your confidence. Practice Meditation and Yoga to ward off any kind of nervousness.

JEE Advance 2021: Strategies to attempt various pattern of questions

Multiple Choice Questions with Single Choice Correct: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the Question- Option – Question way. Scanning the question again after the options in mind helps to strategise the approach to solve the question. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple Choice Questions with Multiple Choice Correct: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are the same values written in different forms. Statistically, these are the questions with the least percentage of correct responses. One must only answer the correct options in case of partial marking in these questions.

Comprehension Based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case, your correct approach might lead to an incorrect answer.

Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching): If the question is of One to One matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

Matrix Match Type (One to Many Matching): This type of Matrix Match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem if you are confident in the concepts of all 4 rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical Based Answer Type: Generally, these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be to treat them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low-scoring statistical record. Last year answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. So, students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason Assertion Type: These days these types of questions are not at all asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because then it’s very tricky to decide between the options A and B. or else you can mark the correct response easily.

Article by FIITJEE Noida Head, Ramesh Batlish

