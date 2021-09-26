JEE Advance 2021 admit card released: Direct link, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Advance 2021 admit card has been released today.

JEE Advance 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Saturday (September 25). The candidates who are going to appear for the engineering entrance can download the hall ticket on the official website of JEE-jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3.

JEE Advanced exam 2021 consists of two papers with both papers being of three hours. Candidates appearing for the examination must note that it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the 'JEE Advanced 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen Download JEE Advanced admit card, take a printout for further reference.

READ| IIT Tirupati Convocation 2021: 208 gets BTech degree

ALSO READ| REET 2021: Mobile internet, SMS to remain suspended in Ajmer

Latest Education News