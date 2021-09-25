REET 2021: Mobile internet, SMS to remain suspended in Ajmer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers will be suspended in Ajmer from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26.

REET 2021: Ajmer district magistrate has released a circular on Friday (September 24) informing that all Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers will be suspended in Ajmer from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 due to the REET exam 2021. The state government has decided to postpone all university examinations that were scheduled between September 25 to 27 in view of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021.

REET 2021: Exam pattern

The REET exam will be for 2 hours and 30 mins. The paper will contain 150 questions of one mark each. REET 2021 exam will be held offline in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent in the exam to pass the exam. The exam is being conducted to fill more than 31,000 posts of teacher in the state.

