REET 2021: All university exams between September 25 to 27 postponed

Rajasthan government has postponed all university exams scheduled between September 25 to 27 in view of REET 2021.

REET 2021: The state government has decided to postpone all university examinations that were scheduled between September 25 to 27 in view of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. A circular regarding the same has been released by the Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati. The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be released soon.

The REET will be held on September 26 for over 31,000 posts for teachers in the state. As many as 26 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this examination. It is noteworthy that for the successful conduct of the REET, notifications have been issued regarding the declaration of essential services in the year 2016 and 2018.

The REET will be conducted after almost three years in Rajasthan at 4,153 examination centres across 200 places in the state. In Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centres.

