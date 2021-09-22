India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply extended, vacancies for 4,845 posts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 has been extended to September 25.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The last date of application for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2021 has been extended till September 25. The India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 has been extended for candidates who have already registered and have not submitted the final application.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of India Post at appost.in. The India Post GDS recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill 4264 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) and 581 in the Uttrakhand (UK) circle.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Applicants should have a pass certificate of class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English. A candidate should also have compulsory knowledge of the local language. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 must fall under the age group of 18 and 40 years as on August 23.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at appost.in

On the homepage follow the given steps to apply

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

India Post GDS recruitment: Application fee

All applicants belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS male/Trans-male category will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST, PwD category, and trans women and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

READ| ONGC GT Recruitment 2021: Application process for 313 vacancies start today, important details here

ALSO READ| UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022 notification released, important details here