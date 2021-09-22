UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022 notification released, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist exam notification has been released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist Exams 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist exam notification has been released on Wednesday (September 22). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC Engineering Services is October 12 (6 pm).

The UPSC preliminary exams 2022 have been scheduled to be conducted on February 20. Candidates can check the official notification of Geo-Scientist, Engineering Services exams for further details such as---educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and final merit list.

UPSC has released the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist main result 2021 on August 16. The Combined Geo-Scientist main (written) exam 2021 was conducted on July 17 and 18. For more details on Engineering Services, Geo-Scientist mains results candidates can check the official website- upsc.gov.in.

