IIT Tirupati Convocation 2021: 208 gets BTech degree

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT Tirupati held its 2nd and 3rd Joint Convocation Ceremony with a solemn event at its campus in Yerpedu on September 25.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Tirupati held its 2nd and 3rd Joint Convocation Ceremony with a solemn event at its campus in Yerpedu on September 25. The Chief Guest for the occasion was B. Santhanam, CEO, Saint Gobain, Asia-Pacific and Chairman & MD, Saint Gobain India Ltd. The occasion was presided over by Amit Khare, IAS, Secretary (Higher Education) Government of India and Chairperson, Board of Governors of IIT Tirupati.

On this occasion, a total of 208 B.Tech degrees, 99 M.Tech degrees, 9 M.Sc. degrees, 11 M.S degrees, and the first PhD degree of the Institute were awarded. 188 graduates received the degree in person. The efforts and achievements of exceptional students were recognised and awarded.

Naresh Chockalingam S was awarded the President's Gold Medal for outstanding academic performance amongst all the 2020 B.Tech graduands.

Saishradha Mohanty was awarded the Governor’s Prize for all-around performance in curricular and extracurricular activities amongst all the 2020 B.Tech graduands.

Gowtham S was awarded the President's Gold Medal for outstanding academic performance amongst all the 2021 B.Tech graduands. Surya Ganesh Vadhri was awarded the Governor’s Prize for all-round performance in curricular and extracurricular activities amongst all the 2021 B.Tech

graduands.

The toppers of UG and PG programmes were also awarded prizes. In his report, Director Prof K N Satyanarayana described the development of IIT Tirupati during past years. He mentioned the efforts taken by the institute to overcome the pandemic with online teaching using the infrastructure necessary for the teaching. He also emphasised the research work carried out by the faculty in the COVID times that were helpful to society in many ways.

He also gave an overview of the ongoing construction of the campus. He also congratulated and thanked the graduands for coming in person from different parts of India and making the event successful.

The Chairman (BoG), Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Govt of India congratulated the graduating students, faculty and staff members of the institute for their efforts. He expressed appreciation for the setting up of state of the art facilities being established in only six years of inception. It is really a remarkable achievement and congratulated the Director and the entire team for making this possible. He also wished the graduating students to be great entrepreneurs and serve the country.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, B. Santhanam, at the outset congratulated the graduates of the Institution. It is an important occasion that you are passing out from IIT Tirupati at a time when the Institute has started spreading its wings and scaling new heights.

READ| ‘Lockdown gave additional time to study’: UPSC Civil Services rank 2 Jagrati Awasthi

ALSO READ| CAT 2021: Application correction window open, direct link, how to edit here

Latest Education News