CAT 2021: Application correction window open, direct link, how to edit here

CAT 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 application correction window opened on Saturday (September 25) at 10 am. It will close on September 27, 5 pm. Candidates can edit the photograph, signature and test city preference fields in the application form if needed. The CAT 2021 registration process ended on September 22. This year, the CAT exam has been scheduled for November 28.

CAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities in India. As many as 2.31 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the examination.

CAT 2021 application correction window: How to edit

Candidates can go to the official website – iimcat.ac.in. On the Homepage, click on the 'Registered Candidate Login.' (Direct link to be activated later) Now enter your credentials like User Id and Password. Your CAT 2021 Application form would appear on your screen. Make the necessary changes and submit it. Do remember to download and print a copy of the edited application form.

CAT 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in three shifts of two hours each, comprising three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

Candidates’ scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.

