JEE Advance 2021 Admit Card to be released today: Check direct link, steps to download | LIVE UPDATES

JEE Advance 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card will be released on Saturday (September 25). Candidates who are going to appear for the engineering entrance exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3. The examination will consist of two papers of three hours duration each. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

