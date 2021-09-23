JEE Advanced 2021 Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow us on JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3

JEE Advanced 2021 Hall Ticket: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be released on Saturday (September 25). The candidates who will appear in the engineering entrance can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3.

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on 'JEE Advanced 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen Download JEE Advanced admit card, take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

