Paarl Royals replicate RCB's embarrassing T20 record in SA20, succumb to 137-run loss in opening game Paarl Royals started their campaign in the SA20 on a forgettable note against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They lost their opening game of the season by a massive margin of 137 runs, after getting bowled out for just 49 runs, replicating RCB's record low in the Indian Premier League.

PAARL:

Paar Royals locked horns against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at their home ground at the Boland Park in the ongoing SA20 on Saturday (December 27) and had a forgettable evening. They were skittled for just 49 runs in the 187-run chase as the Royals replicated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's embarrassing T20 record in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Coincidentally, RCB were also shot for just 49 runs by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017, which, even after eight years, is still the lowest ever team total in the history of IPL. Paarl Royals now hold the same unwanted record in SA20 after being bowled out for the same score in 11.5 overs, with only two of their batters reaching double figures.

52 was the lowest total in SA20 earlier recorded by Pretoria Capitals and in another coincidence, Sunrisers Eastern Cape were the ones even then who skittled them for a mediocre total.

Lowest totals in SA20 history

49 - Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Dec 2025)

52 - Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Jan 2024)

77- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town (Jan 2025)

Anrich Nortje stars in one-sided encounter

It was Anrich Nortje who unleashed his wrath with the ball on the Royals in their opening game. Chasing 187 runs, they needed a good start but Nortje's spell made sure they were never coming back into the contest, let alone winning it. He returned with magical figures of 4/13 in three overs while Marco Jansen and Adam Milne were the ones who started it all with their opening spell.

Earlier, Jordan Hermann's unbeaten 62 off 28 deliveries with five fours and four sixes propelled the Sunrisers to 186 runs in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (42) and Jonny Bairstow (31) also batted well at the top of the order while Matthew Breetzke contributed 31 runs to the total. It proved more than enough for the Sunrisers as they registered the second biggest win in SA20 history.