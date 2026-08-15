AI skill training, online coaching and more: PM Modi's outreach to Gen Zs in I-Day speech

New Delhi:

In yet another outreach to the Gen Zs days after the country witnessed a massive youth-led protest over NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that around one crore youth will be given training in artificial intelligence (AI) skills in the next one year. He also announced free online coaching for the students for various exams.

Speaking on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the focus needs to make on three things: cost, quality and skills. He said the youth are crucial for the country's development and realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

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