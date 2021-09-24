Follow us on Image Source : PTI 20 students of Jamia Millia Islamia's RCA crack UPSC exam

Twenty students who studied at Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cracked the civil services examination, according to a statement issued by the university on Friday.

The selected students appeared at the main examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January this year, followed by personality tests taken in the months of August and September, the statement said.

Congratulating the students who qualified, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar attributed their selection to their hardwork, and teachers, staff members of RCA and other faculties of JMI for their valuable services.

The RCA run by the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning at JMI is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Women, and the Minorities categories.

