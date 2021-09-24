Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UPSC UPSC CSE 2020: IAS Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi bags 15th rank in the civil services exam

Ria Dabi, the younger sister of former UPSC Civil Services topper and IAS Tina Dabi, has cleared UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020. UPSC today (Friday) declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC examination for civil services in 2015.

Tina took to her Instagram and congratulated her younger sister. She wrote, “I am delighter to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam."

Ria and Tina are both alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) while Ria is a resident of Delhi.

The results for the civil services examination were released on the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Meanwhile, the candidature of 151 candidates are provisional.

Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

Among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (7 Orthopedically Handicapped, 4 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired and 4 Multiple Disabilities), News Agency ANI quoted UPSC notification, as mentioned.

Dabi shot the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

Apart from being first Dalit topper, Tina Dabi was in news for marriage with Athar Amir Khan, who was also an UPSC topper. The couple had tied the knot in an idyllic ceremony in the picturesque Kashmir Valley in 2018.

However, his year, the duo got divorced, creating a ripple. The IAS couple had filed for divorce with mutual consent in November last year.

