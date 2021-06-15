IISc JAM 2021: First admission list to be released tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE JAM 2021 first admission list will be released on June 16

IISc JAM 2021: The first admission list for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 will be released on June 16. Candidates applied for JAM can check the first admission list through the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

As per schedule, following the first admission list, the second list will be announced on July 1 and the final list on July 16. The admission process is scheduled to be closed on July 20.

The candidates belong to general/ OBC/ EWS category need to pay Rs 10,000 as an advance seat booking fee, while Rs 5000 for SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates, along with the acceptance form once the admission list announced.

The candidates qualified in the exam can take admission to various masters programmes in institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

