IISc JAM 2021 application process extended, here's how to apply

IISc JAM 2021: The application process for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 has been extended, which was scheduled to be closed on May 20. The application process will now be closed on May 27, the interested candidates can apply through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

To apply, the candidates need to log on into the online application process system (JOAPS), and need to provide informations such as choice of programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks, etc. Following the completion of application process, the candidates need to make a payment of Rs 600, as a non-refundable processing fee.

The candidates qualified in the exam can take admission to various masters programmes in institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

