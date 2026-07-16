Karnataka doctor found murdered at home, son injured; police question wife

Dharwad (Karnataka):

A doctor was found murdered inside his apartment, while his eight-year-old son was found with stab injuries in Karnataka's Dharwad, police said on Thursday. The doctor has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital.

No sign of forced entry in the apartment

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Sasikumar said Dr Kiran was found lying in a pool of blood inside his sixth-floor apartment on Wednesday. "His wife, Dr Priyanka Katnahalli, an ophthalmologist, and their eight-year-old son, Nehait, were present in the flat at the time of the incident. The child sustained stab injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment," said Sasikumar.

According to police, relatives and friends who tried to contact Dr Kiran on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were allegedly told by Dr Priyanka that he was either resting or on duty. However, when family members went to the apartment, they found him dead. "There were only three people inside the apartment-- the husband, wife, and child. There were no signs of forced entry," Commissioner Sasikumar said.

Police questioning wife

Police are investigating why Dr Priyanka gave different versions about her husband's whereabouts and are trying to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the murder.

During questioning, police said that Dr Priyanka appeared shocked and gave vague answers. She has also been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police are focusing on statements from family members, the wife's conduct after the incident, and the timeline of events.

A case of murder has been registered, and investigators are probing all circumstances, including the time of the attack. The apartment complex has CCTV surveillance, and forensic teams are examining the footage. The exact time of death will be determined by the post-mortem report. "The apartment has a very secure atmosphere. Each house has CCTV coverage. The possibility of unknown visitors is very low. No clash with neighbours was reported. The time of the murder can be ascertained only after a postmortem," Sasikumar said.

Earlier on July 7, a 20-year-old student was found dead in Sanki Pond under the Sadashiv Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased has been identified as Teju, a resident of Chikkabanavara. According to preliminary investigations, Teju had allegedly sent a message to her boyfriend saying she was going to end her life, and had also messaged her mother before the incident.

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