PM Modi prays for prosperity of all on Rath Yatra, calls it 'radiant expression' of India's spiritual heritage

New Delhi:

As Puri Rath Yatra is all set to begin amid tight security in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion, describing the Rath Yatra as a symbol of India's enduring spiritual and cultural legacy. He said that the traditions associated with the Rath Yatra have inspired generations across India and the world and they embody humility, collective participation and selfless service.

Greetings to everyone on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra: PM Modi

"Greetings to everyone on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra. This is a radiant expression of India's timeless spiritual and cultural heritage. The traditions associated with the Rath Yatra have inspired generations across India and the world. They embody humility, collective participation and selfless service," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all. "May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, happiness and prosperity. May He give us strength for all our endeavours and deepen the spirit of togetherness in our society. Jai Jagannath!" he added.

President Murmu extends greetings on Rath Yatra

President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to devotees in India and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, saying that the soulful occasion marked the union of the devotee and the Divine is "truly unique."

In a post on X ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra that commences today, President Murmu highlighted the festival's spiritual, cultural and unifying significance and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and its people to continue to flourish.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all devotees of Shri Jagannath across the country and abroad. It is a widely held belief that during the magnificent tradition of this sacred procession, Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath-accompanied by Chakraraj Sudarshan, elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra-comes out to meet the devotees. This soulful occasion, marking the union of the devotee and the Divine, is truly unique," the President of India's official wrote.

Know all about Puri Rath Yatra

In the meantime, Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja - the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra have been placed at Singhadwara of Puri Jagannath temple ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, which will begin today.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, draws lakhs of devotees every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements put in place across states to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct.

Puri has been blanketed by a multi-layered security

Notably, Puri has been blanketed by a multi-layered security cover with the deployment of personnel from state police, central forces, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, while special focus is on crowd control, traffic management and emergency response.

As many as 13,000 police personnel with 15 companies of the central armed forces, commandos of NSG, and 500 lifeguards on the sea beach have already been positioned, said ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar.

Odisha police chief Y B Khurania said a multi-layered security plan, including surveillance from land, water and air, has been put in place. "We will focus on crowd control, traffic management and emergency response on the land, while drone and anti-drone devices will aid in aerial security," he said, adding the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Odisha Police Maritime Station's quick response teams will patrol the coast.

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