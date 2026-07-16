Dhamaal 4 holds steady at box office as Alpha slows down, Welcome To The Jungle continues global run

New Delhi:

The box office race continues to witness interesting developments as multiple films remain in theatres. While Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is sustaining its run with steady footfalls, Alia Bhatt's Alpha is nearing the end of its theatrical journey. At the same time, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continues to perform well globally, keeping the competition alive at the ticket windows.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 6

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey's Dhamaal 4 continues to hold steady at the Indian box office after a strong opening weekend. The comedy entertainer has maintained a consistent run through the weekdays and is inching closer to the Rs 90 crore mark in India.

According to the latest box office figures, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday). The film was screened across 11,137 shows and recorded an overall 15.0 per cent occupancy.

With this, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's comedy has collected Rs 89.75 crore net in India after six days, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The day-wise collections stand at Rs 14 crore on Day 1, Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3, Rs 8.75 crore on Day 4, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5 and Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6.

Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle box office update

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha continued its run on Day 13 with a net collection of Rs 0.60 crore from 2,319 shows. The film's total India gross has now reached Rs 66.48 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 55.80 crore.

Overseas, Alpha added Rs 0.30 crore on Day 13, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 27.00 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 93.48 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as the bigger performer worldwide. The multi-starrer has crossed Rs 189 crore globally, adding another milestone to its theatrical run.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) has collected Rs 189.32 crore worldwide. Out of this, the film has earned Rs 156.07 crore in India gross and Rs 33.25 crore overseas. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 131.35 crore, achieved across 134,110 shows.

Also read: Dhamaal 4 dominates box office; Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle continue theatrical run