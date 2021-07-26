ICAI reschedules CA Exams 2021 in Maharashtra due to poor weather

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CA exams postponed in Maharashtra

ICAI CA Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams 2021 in Maharashtra that was scheduled on July 24, as a lot of students couldn't appear for the exam due to dire weather conditions. The exam has been cancelled for the following cities of Maharashtra-- Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Satara due to heavy rains.

The ICAI CA foundation paper 1 exam 2021 was held on July 24 across the country. The new dates to conduct the postponed exams will be released after July 30. According to ICAI, the decision to cancel ICAI CA Exam 2021 has been taken to protect career advancement. The institute has advised candidates to appear for the remaining papers of the foundation exams to be held on July 26, 28, and 30.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Official statement

“Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on (July 24) to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. 30th July 2021," the ICAI said.

The CA Foundation exam admit card were released on June 21. Candidates who are to appear for the exams must carry their admit cards with them otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The exam is being held in pen and paper mode.

The CA exam is conducted at three levels – Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Those who clear all the exam levels are certified as Chartered Accountants.

NTA postpones JEE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also announced to give another chance to JEE Main aspirants who missed exam due to rain, landslide in Maharashtra. Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centers on July 25 and 27 will be given another opportunity, the NTA had said.

READ| Manipur COHSEM Class 12 result 2021 declared, over 99% pass

ALSO READ| NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 3 analysis: 'Paper was balanced'; check candidates, experts' review

Latest Education News