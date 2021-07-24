JEE Main 2021: Candidates who missed exam due to rain, landslide in Maharashtra to get another chance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO (Representational image)

JEE-Main 2021 Update: In a breather for many aspirants, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 candidates from rain, landslide affected places in Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the test, PTI reported as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as saying.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In light of heavy rains & landslides in Maharashtra and to assist the Maharashtra student community, I've advised the National Testing Agency to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3."

"Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, unable to reach test centres on 25 and 27 July for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They'll be given another opportunity & dates to be announced soon by NTA," Dharmendra Pradhan added.

The exam dates for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 were previously revised. The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 which was scheduled from July 27 to August 2, will now be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

At least 76 people died, 38 others injured and 59 are missing after many areas in Maharashtra were hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Parts of the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra have been worst affected by the floods. Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Satara district.

